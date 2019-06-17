SARASOTA — It’s that time of the year when there’s only one thing on the Sarasota County commissioners’ calendars — the annual budget workshops.
This week, commissioners will be hearing from department heads and other elected officials about their proposed budgets for fiscal year 2020. Here’s the highlights.
Will my taxes increase?That depends. Commissioners are expected to maintain the millage rate at 3.39 mills, the same rate that has been in place since 2013.
But, according to the preliminary property values released by the property appraiser, values in the county rose by slightly more than 6 percent, meaning a property owner could see an increase in the total tax bill due to rising property values.
How does the millage rate affect my tax bill?A millage rate of 3.39 mills means a property owner in the county will pay in property taxes $3.39 per every $1,000 of assessed value on their property.
How much is the new budget?County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, in his second budget for the county, is proposing a $1.3 billion budget, an increase of 4.4 percent over the $1.2 billion fiscal year 2019 budget.
When do the workshops take place?Commissioners will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the third floor Think Tank at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. Friday is set aside, if needed, for another day of meetings.
What’s the schedule?On Tuesday, commissioners will receive a general overview of the budget followed by budget presentations from the county departments under their control. After those presentations, the clerk of the circuit court, tax collector, property appraiser, public defender, state attorney and medical examiner will present their budgets.
Wednesday’s schedule includes the sheriff, supervisor of elections, remaining county departments, and a discussion about the capital improvement program.
One caveat: The schedule of presentations is always subject to change depending upon the availability of staff and elected officials and how quickly commissioners move along in their discussions.
What’s new in the proposed budget?Probably the one item having the greatest impact to the public is opening libraries on Sundays. There is one cryptic slide in the overall budget presentation with the words “Library Sunday Hours.” It is likely that supporters of the library system will appear at open to the public to urge commissioners to restore this feature to the budget.
When does the new budget take effect?Oct. 1 is the beginning of the new fiscal year, and the budget will take effect then if commissioners approve it following two public hearings in September. Commissioners will not vote on the overall budget during this week’s set of workshops, but will merely give Lewis continued direction as staff continues to work on the budget.
Are any shortfalls expected?Unlike recent years when initiatives regarding the state’s homestead exemption were expected to pass causing millions of dollars in lost revenue beginning in 2020, the failure of those initiatives means the county does not project any shortfalls over the next five years.
And, as property values continue to increase, the county can also continue to sock away funds in its economic uncertainty or “rainy day” fund. Commissioners used that funding to shore up budget shortfalls during recent slender years to avoid raising the millage rate, and began replenishing the fund this year.
Can I watch the workshops?Access Sarasota TV will televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
