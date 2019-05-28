With Florida’s hurricane season approaching, residents will soon be able to stock up on generators, flashlights and other supplies without paying sales tax.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a tax holiday into law that exempts certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax starting May 31 through June 6.
The exemption applies to items such as self-powered radios, bungee cords, tarps and ratchet straps that are selling for $50 or less. Other exempt items include gas and diesel fuel tanks that are priced at $25 or less, and flashlights, lanterns and candles that are sold for $20 or less.
Car and boat batteries do not qualify for the tax exemption, but AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries that are selling for $30 or less will be tax-free. Non-electrical ice coolers that cost up to $30 will also be exempt.
Plus, portable generators that are sold for $750 or less will not be subject to sales tax.
For a complete list of qualifying items, visit FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.