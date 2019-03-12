The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a Chamber & Community Membership Drive through March 29.
Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed in 2019.
The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses that join during the membership drive.
These incentives include:
Administrative fee waived ($25 value)
Three-days of advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($339 value)
Priority listing on the chamber’s website ($99 value)
Free flyer in the Chamber’s monthly Communicator newsletter ($50 value)
Plus, a chance to win a 30-minute interview on Bill’s Business Spotlight Show on WKDW Radio
Plus, will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Circle K gas card (donated by Circle K)
The chamber realizes that are current chamber members and members of our community are the best ambassadors for the chamber.
We are offering incentives to our current chamber members that solicit and secure new chamber members during the membership drive.
These incentives include:
One new member — $25 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win a priority listing on website ($99 value)
Two new members — $50 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win an enhanced listing on website
($249 value)
Three new members — $75 credit to their chamber account plus a chance to win a banner ad on website ($599 value)
Four new members or more — $100 credit to their chamber account. The current member who brings in the most, new chamber members, with a minimum of four new members, will be awarded a Bronze Chamber Championship ($500 value) for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
If a chamber member wished to upgrade to a higher Chamber Champion sponsorship level, a $500 credit will be applied to sponsorship level of choice. In case of a tie, the chamber member that brings in the most in investment dollars, will be the winner.
Every chamber member and community partner that secures a new chamber member during the membership drive, will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Circle K gas card (donated by Circle K)
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be held today at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, located at 14972 Tamiami Trail in North Port, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This event is free to all chamber members and food, drinks and door prizes will be provided. Chamber guests are encouraged to attend and experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can help your business or organization.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony for Gulf Coast Scratching Post Cat Hospital at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.
Gulf Coast Scratching Post Cat Hospital will be holding an open house the same day from 4 – 7 p.m.
They are at 3135 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port. Beverages, snacks and raffle prizes – cat related of course.
Join us and see what types of products and services Gulf Coast Scratching Post Cat Hospital has to offer and help us welcome them to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all chamber members and to the public.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Promotion is how you and your business communicate with the market. You promote your business by getting the word out and you have to do this consistently. It is a budgeted activity, but it doesn’t have to be expensive.
Dawn Marx and Jordan Aquila from Buffalo Graffix will show us different ways to promote our businesses. Social media is not the only way.
The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14 in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Emergency Room, located at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and SCORE Port Charlotte.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Buffalo Wings and Rings. Lunch & Learn Workshops are open to all chamber members and to the public. Please register for the workshop in advance by going to the chamber website at www.northportareachamber.com.
A Night at the Races kick-off celebration
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after-hours kick-off celebration for the upcoming A Night at the Races event.
The kick-off celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. March 14 at Beef-O-Brady’s, located at 1037 Sumter Boulevard in North Port.
The 2018 A Night at the Races sponsors are invited to attend this event as a chamber guest.
Chamber members and members of the public are invited to attend and the cost is $20 per person and includes heavy appetizers, beverages and two complimentary beer and wine tickets.
The kick-off celebration is an opportunity for chamber members and the public to learn about the various sponsorship and ticket opportunities associated with the event.
Each person that attends the kick-off celebration will receive $10 in play money to be used for the A Night at the Races event. The A Night at the Races event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
The kick-off celebration is open to all chamber members and to the public.
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined our chamber. They include: Bill’s Mobile — Home and Yard Service, Medicann Clinic and Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaning
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
