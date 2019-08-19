By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — Motorists will continue to grumble about the rumbling they feel driving on Winchester Boulevard in Sarasota County — at least for another few months.
That’s when Sarasota County officials say the repaving project to fix the busy, potholed and perennially patched road is set to begin.
“(Commissioners) approved funding in February and it’s tentatively scheduled to be finished this fall,” county spokesman Drew Winchester said Thursday.
The original construction of Winchester Boulevard North resulted from a joint Sarasota-Charlotte County agreement in 1998.
The corridor runs from South McCall Road (S.R. 776) in Charlotte County north to South River Road in Sarasota County, linking Englewood East, Rotonda West and Cape Haze to North Port, Venice, Interstate 75 and other points north.
The completed road was first opened to traffic in 2002.
Charlotte later built Winchester South, from South McCall south to Placida Road, and opened it to traffic in 2015.
Facing a road plagued with potholes, Charlotte County repaved its 4,010-foot portion of the Winchester North corridor in 2017. But that smoothly paved, four-lane roadway changes abruptly at the Sarasota County line, to a two-lane patchwork annoyance to motorists.
Last year, Sarasota County consultants reported how the Winchester North corridor was in “fair condition,” but their report also cautioned the county to expect signs of the deterioration process to begin within a year — this year.
The engineers identified interconnecting fatigue cracking — known as “alligator cracking” — that can indicate structural problems. Also, engineers found rectangular “block cracking,” which occurs due to daily temperature changes causing the asphalt surface to shrink and harden.
Sarasota County dedicates $10 million in its gas taxes to its repaving program annually. The county expects those funds can pay for the repaving of 20 to 50 lane miles — depending upon the conditions of the road.
Winchester’s repaving was originally scheduled for 2020. Commissioners moved up the project this year.
Besides resurfacing the three-mile Winchester North corridor, Sarasota County plans to build a six-foot wide sidewalk and resurface the four-lane section of South River Road at the Winchester intersection.
The entire project is expected to cost $5 million.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
