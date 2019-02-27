SARASOTA — Motorists in Englewood and North Port will need to endure the bumpety-bump ride along Winchester Boulevard a while longer, but relief is coming.
By a unanimous vote Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners agreed to place the repaving of the two-lane road in the county’s current five-year capital improvements program and authorized staff to begin work immediately.
The project will also include the four lanes of River Road near the intersection with Winchester.
Still, with design work and procurement procedures, actual repaving will not begin until the fall, with completion of the entire project in nine months. The cost is estimated a $5 million.
Noting that the road, a joint project between Sarasota and Charlotte counties, was built in 2002, Spencer Anderson, the county’s Public Works director, told commissioners Tuesday that it “degraded a little more rapidly than we expected.”
On the county’s scoring system for its road, Winchester rated a 43 out of 100 possible points according to county documents.
“A road in the 40s is bad. This one is horrible,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said before the commission vote.
Commissioner Alan Maio, who sits on the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the condition of the road was raised at a recent joint meeting with the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO “fairly strongly.”
And Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who said he spent a lot of time in South County last summer during his election campaign, said the condition of Winchester was one of the top concerns among the residents he met.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, who brought up the repaving issue with Winchester during his report to the commissioners, said he did so because he knew it was on the agenda for the joint meeting with the Charlotte County commissioners on Thursday in Venice.
Commissioner Nancy Detert, who mentioned that part of Winchester lies in Charlotte County, wondered if a joint project was needed with Charlotte, until Anderson told him that Charlotte had already repaved its four-lane portion of the road, which it did in August, 2017.
Anderson indicated he would return to the commission at a later date with a budget amendment to incorporate the $5 million for the project into the county’s already funded $10 million road repaving list for 2019.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
