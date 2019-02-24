NORTH PORT — Complaints by Englewood and North Port residents about the bumpy ride along Winchester Boulevard have reached the ears of Sarasota County decision-makers.
And Tuesday could see the start of eventual relief coming for those who use the road.
Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis will ask the county commissioners during his report Tuesday to add $5 million to the county’s 2019 budget to repave the deteriorating road between River Road and the county line, a total of three miles.
That request will also include the four lanes of River Road near the intersection with Winchester.
Charlotte County repaved its portion of the road within the last two years.
According to county documents, if commissioners approve Lewis’ request Tuesday, the estimated schedule to complete the project is nine months, which also includes design work and the procurement process to choose a contractor.
If the River Road portion is eliminated, the estimated timeline shortens to eight months according to county documents.
The repaving project is not included in the county’s current five-year capital improvements plan, but with a rating of 43 out of 100 possible points, and pot holes continuing, county officials feel the urgency to take action.
County traffic studies indicated an annual average daily traffic count of 9,647 vehicles enduring the bone-rattling conditions every day.
“This area is of highest concern due to its current degraded condition and traffic volume,” Spencer Anderson, the county’s Public Works director, wrote in a memo to commissioners explaining the issues.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
