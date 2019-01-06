NORTH PORT - The North Port Concert Band delighted an audience recently with "Christmas Winds."
It's traditional holiday performance took place at the North Port Performing Arts Center, off Price Boulevard at North Port High School.
Selections including "A Tranquil Noel," "A Most Wonderful Christmas" and "Christmas Bells Are Ringing" were among classics performed.
