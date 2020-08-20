NORTH PORT — It's a big week for Hector Ortiz.
The 70-year-old North Port man claimed the a $500,000 top prize from Florida Lottery's new 20X Crossword scratch-off game. It was the first top prize awarded for the game, which launched in July.
Ortiz bought the ticket at Publix, 1291 S. Sumter Blvd., according to the Florida Lottery. He mailed in his ticket to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
The 20X Crossword game is a $5 ticket. It features $113 million in total cash prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.
The Florida Lottery's regional offices have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to use drop boxes at each district office, or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office.
All claim deadlines have been extended, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public.
For more information, visit www.flalottery.com for more information.
