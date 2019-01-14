The city of North Port Parks and Recreation hosted a camp throughout winter break.
Those kids in grades kindergarten through eighth grade participated in activities such as archery, a fire station tour, bounce house, snowball-making, gardening, laser tag, and a New Year’s Eve party.
It also included a visit from city of North Port’s police department K-9 unit and utilities department and a 1960s theme dance party, among others.
