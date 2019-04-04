NORTH PORT — Police announced late Tuesday manslaughter and other charges against a woman in the deaths of two other North Port residents in a March 24 crash.
Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel on the scene that she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
She faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities.
Reports show King’s blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit at the time of the wreck, but North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said they couldn’t release the exact number. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
“(The) big part of what they are working on is who gave her the alcohol,” Taylor said.
Taylor would not elaborate further on potential charges for those who provided the alcohol since she is underage. He also did not say where King was coming from prior to the crash, just that she had been drinking after work.
On social media, King described herself as a cook for Venice-area businesses. She describes herself as being originally from Port Charlotte.
Speed also played a factor in the crash, reports show that the event data recorder from the vehicle had recorded speeds in 5-second intervals.
The report redacted the speed of King’s vehicle at the time of the crash. Taylor would not comment as to why.
It took nearly 10 days for North Port authorities to name King, saying releasing her name earlier may have hindered their investigation.
“After an in-depth investigation, there is an abundance of evidence that the defendant was impaired at the time of the crash, therefore a warrant was requested and approved,” North Port Police said in a statement released at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Taylor said the department can hold information if they believe it can hamper an investigation. He said releasing some information could also affect witness statements.
“(It) affects how people respond,” Taylor said.
He said people could change their statements when police go to question them or how they respond in a trial.
King was booked into Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday night, the news release said.
The crash killed George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park.
A witness said he saw King’s blue Kia come up behind him at a high rate of speed when he came to a stop at Corradino Boulevard. When the light changed to green, he drove forward and noticed the Kia remained stopped at the light.
Corradino Boulevard crosses Tamiami Trail between the IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso communities. A light was installed at the intersection in December 2018 — a mile north of where the crash occurred.
The witness said he switched lanes from the left lane to the right lane, and said he could see that traffic was stopped near West Villages Parkway.
Authorities were directing traffic at the intersection following the first game at CoolToday Park in West Villages. That spring training game, between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, was attended by thousands who were leaving the facility.
The witness told police he saw King switch from the left lane to the right lane before the crash. He said he saw lights from police who were directing traffic at the intersection.
Traffic had been backed up in the left lane, according to the witness.
The witness estimated King had to be going at least 70 miles per hour and had not seen her use her brake lights before the crash.
King’s Kia Forte slammed into Almeder’s Honda Civic.
Rose Almeder died at the scene and George Almeder died on the way to the hospital. According to family members, they had been married for 60 years.
Al Almeder told the Sun on March 25 that his parents were returning home to North Port after visiting friends earlier in the day.
A traffic light is due to be installed at the intersection. The light should be installed in about three to four months by the Florida Department of Transportation, Taylor said.
No other injuries were reported due to the crash.
King remains in custody on no bond and is due in Sarasota County Court on May 10 for her first arraignment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.