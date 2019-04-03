NORTH PORT - Police announced late Tuesday a myriad of charges against a woman in the deaths of two other North Port residents in a March 24 crash.
Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel on the scene that she'd been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
She faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities.
Authorities were directing traffic at the intersection following the first game at CoolToday Park in West Villages. That spring training game, between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, was attended by thousands who were - at the time of the crash - leaving the facility.
It took nearly 10 days for North Port authorities to name King, saying releasing her name earlier may have hindered their investigation.
"After an in-depth investigation, there is an abundance of evidence that the Defendant was impaired at the time of the crash, therefore a warrant was requested and approved," North Port Police said in a statement released at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
King was booked into Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday night, it said.
The crash killed George and Rose Almeder who were on their way home from a friend's home and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park.
The 20-year-old driver who was driving a Kia Forte slammed into Almeder’s Honda Civic.
Rose Almeder died at the scene and George Almeder died on the way to the hospital. According to family members, they had been married for 60 years.
Tamiami Trail was closed for most of the night on March 24 following the crash.
Al Almeder told the Sun on March 25 that his parents were returning home to North Port after visiting friends earlier in the day. George Almeder was 81, Rose was 79.
A traffic light is due to be installed at the intersection. The light should be installed in about three to four months by the Florida Department of Transportation, Taylor said.
No other injuries were reported due to the crash.
