Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Authorities are continuing to investigate a Sunday afternoon death of a pedestrian along U.S. 41 near River Road.
At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota Corolla driving by Keith Tulloch, 36, of North Port , struck an 82-year-old Venice woman, according to a news release sent out Monday morning by Florida Highway Patrol.
The woman’s name was not released, pending next of kin notification, officials stated.
The release states Tulloch was southbound on U.S. 41 in unincorporated Sarasota County — a strip of highway between North Port and North Port’s West Villages, near Myakka Drive.
The woman was attempting to cross U.S. 41 from west to east, north of Myakka Drive. The report states she “failed to observe (the Toyota) approaching and entered the right southbound lane of U.S. 41.”
The car struck her and Tulloch immediately stopped.
Officials noted alcohol was not a factor.
No charges have been filed in the case as of Monday morning.
The investigation remains underway.
