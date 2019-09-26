NORTH PORT — A woman slowly driving a pickup north in the southbound lanes of Tamiami Trail was arrested on a DUI charge, according to reports released Thursday by the North Port Police Department.
Sherry Lynn Stipsak, 57, of the 10400 block of Tamiami Trail, was charged with DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15% or higher.
Stipsak, according to her arrest report, registered .23% and .225% on a breath test, close to three times higher than the legal limit. In Florida, driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or higher is illegal.
North Port patrolman J. Peer reported he saw 2004 Chevolet Silverado on North Port Boulevard at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was turning slowly onto Tamiami Trail, headed south in the northbound lanes. The driver then stopped in the road.
The officer pulled over the truck and spoke to Stipsak. She gave him her Pennsylvania driver’s license. He smelled alcohol on her breath, he reported. She said she had a few drinks.
Stipsak took a series of field sobriety tests, but she was unable to perform the standing and walking test because of an injury to her leg. Peer placed Stipsak under arrest for DUI. At the Sarasota County Jail, a deputy gave her a breath test for alcohol. She was booked and later released on bond.
