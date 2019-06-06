WEST VILLAGES — Alexis Michel Angelo was 13 the first time she learned about her father’s decorated military career.
Angelo was looking for a job at the Johnstown, Pennsylvania Tribune Democrat when the editor, Larry Hudson, asked her if she knew who her father was. Angelo like most teens answered that he was her father.
She had asked her father about his career in the Army Rangers during World War II. Until then, she had only known about the shrapnel he had in his head and leg.
Dr. William Alexander Barber was part of the fifth company Darby Rangers as a medic.
Barber was one of the first wave of men to land on Normandy on June 6, 1945 — today is the 75th anniversary of that historic day.
Barber had been drafted into the Army in March 1943 — Angelo said her father was told he’d be a medic.
“He had to learn quickly,” Angelo said.
According to Angelo, all of her father’s training was on the field, it was this training that earned him several awards. Barber was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He has several other medals for sharpshooting and good conduct, as well as several campaign medals. Angelo saved everything from her father’s attic, which included photos and his writings.
The Distinguished Service Cross is the second highest military award. Barber received the award for saving others during the war.
Barber wrote “Medic to the Rescue,” a short story that details his rescue of others while in Europe — Angelo thinks the story was written sometime during the 1960s. Barber details his efforts, which included using a horse and buggy, as well as a bike to transport the wounded down to the beaches of Normandy.
Barber was one of the first wave of men to land on Normandy. He is listed as having landed on Omaha Beach. He also was one of the first wave of men to scale Pointe du Hoc in Normandy when he landed.
He is listed in Joseph Balkoski’s book “Omaha Beach D-Day.” Barber was also one of the first medics to enter Buchenwald Concentration Camp in Weimar, Germany — Barber treated the sick and disabled at Buchenwald, according to Angelo.
Angelo becomes emotional retelling the tale, while he was her father and already a hero to her, to learn of his efforts during D-Day just adds to that. Angelo says that it solidifies who he was as a man.
He participated in four other battles in the European theater, and eventually returned to civilian life.
Angelo says her father worked briefly for the FBI, before enrolling at George Washington University and John Hopkins. Barber became a surgeon, before he went on to attend Columbia University’s chiropractic program.
Angelo added that her father sold the film rights to his story, though nothing came of it right away. Eventually the stories from Normandy went on to inspire films like “Saving Private Ryan,” and the mini-series “Band of Brothers.”
She said her father was married three times, and Angelo was one of five children from the third marriage. She is the also the oldest of the five, which is why she created a book of her father’s photos and has possession of his awards.
She has passed some of the medals to her brothers and sister.
“Judy (her sister) has the book and she shares it with her kids,” Angelo said.
Her brothers have also served in the military, like their father. Alex, who is named after their father, served 20 years in the Army and Joe served in the Air Force.
It’s something that continues the family legacy, especially in continuing to serve.
“My sister and I are very dedicated and go to Arlington a lot,” said Angelo.
Barber is buried at Arlington National Ceremony, and Angelo likes to visit her father when she can.
“My father was wonderful, I wish he were still here today,” Angelo said.
Angelo reflects a lot on her father’s legacy, and who he was as a man.
“It’s sentimental, it’s honorable, I’m very proud of him,” Angelo said.
She began her project to preserve the legacy 25 years ago during the 50th anniversary. The books were gifted to her siblings, and she sent one book to Tom Brokaw for his work on the Silent Generation and WWII.
According to the letter she received back, the book is at Florida State University in the World War II Institute. Annually her hometown writes a story dedicated to Barber, and it solidifies the man he was for her.
“To know what he did, his life story and how he was so gentle and kind,” Angelo said.
Angelo recounts her father was very giving, and it continued long after he left the military.
“My father was always out to give himself,” Angelo said.
