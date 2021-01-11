SARASOTA — A woman sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash Monday on Interstate 75.
The crash happened at about 1:23 p.m. south of the Bee Ridge Road exit, at mile marker 205, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The woman, 64, from Cape Coral, was a passenger in an SUV. A 24-year-old North Port man was driving. He and another passenger, a 40-year-old man, also from North Port, received minor injuries. All three had their seat belts on, the report states.
The three were headed north in the SUV when another driver, a 54-year-old from Brandon, failed to slow his pickup due to heavy traffic, over-corrected, and hit the SUV, flipping it on the highway. The truck was also headed north.
The FHP did not release names of the people involved.
The crash, which closed the northbound lanes of the interstate for a few hours Monday, is still under investigation.
