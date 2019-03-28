NORTH PORT — A woman fell and became stranded in her shower for up to four days, authorities said.
The woman, who lives in the 5000 block of Adina Circle in North Port, was discovered Tuesday evening suffering from injuries from the constant fall of the water during that time.
The 66-year-old woman was reportedly recovering in Blake Medical Center in Bradenton on Wednesday.
Her son called authorities Tuesday evening. It is not known exactly when she fell.
She was airlifted to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton with what was at first believed to be second-degree burns to her back.
It was later determined that she was not suffering from burns, but exposure to water for an extended length of time.
The woman was reportedly resting comfortably on Wednesday.
North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said her plight is a good example of why the city has established the H.E.A.R.T.S. program.
“If someone lives alone and has little contact with others, our H.E.A.R.T.S. program checks on them every day,” Taylor said.
H.E.A.R.T.S. is an acronym for Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors.
The program is intended for seniors 60 and older who live alone, or are disabled and have little or no contact with others. People who are enrolled in H.E.A.R.T.S. are called daily by volunteers between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m.
If the call is not answered, the volunteer then calls a list of emergency contacts. Police or fire officials will be notified if no one can be reached.
“There’s no reason for anyone in this city to be stranded in a shower for four days,” Taylor said. “If you live in a neighborhood where an elderly person lives alone, make it a point to check on them from time to time. They could have an issue.”
To enroll in H.E.A.R.T.S., or to volunteer to be a caller for the program, call Mandy West at 941-429-7341.
