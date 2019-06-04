NORTH PORT — Want to skate across a psychedelic piano? The face of a cartoon character? How about a watermelon?

Get your board and head to the North Port Skate Park.

Well, not quite yet.

The City Commission is going to be asked to allow a program where young artists from the area are allowed to “decorate” the skate surfaces at the park with a wide range of colors and images.

The proposal going before the commission on Thursday is the brainchild of Jessica Howard, a Sarasota County artist who wants to have a “North Port Skate and Paint Party.”

She envisions an event that allows juveniles to work on painting the surfaces every other Saturday night.

Howard wants to include local skaters, juvenile artists, students from the Ringling School of Art and Design and parental volunteers.

The commission meeting begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the North Port City Hall. Meetings can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”

