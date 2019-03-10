NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County Schools recently took part in a ceremony recognizing female educators of generations of the past and the future.
At a recent district board meeting held in North Port, the panel honored “future educator” Sydney Burrows; a current teacher, Sue D’Angelo and “legacy” eductor Debbie Shults, it said in a news release.
It was done, in part as a celebration of Women’s History Month, the district said.
Burrows is a North Port High School senior who is a part of the Florida Future Educators of America Club.
“Sydney has aspired to become a teacher from a very young age,” the district said. “She credits several former teachers with sparking her continually growing passion for learning and explaining discoveries to others. Sydney looks forward to becoming a mathematics teacher, and is hopeful that she, too, will be able to impart valuable knowledge and encourage her students to actively listen, openly engage and genuinely connect with the world around them.”
D’Angelo has taught grade school for more than 30 years in Sarasota County schools and is now a mathematics program specialist for the district.
Shults has worked at Brookside Middle, Suncoast Polytechnical High School and at Sarasota Middle School throughout her career.
“Though technically retired, Debbie is still an enthusiastic volunteer and enjoys spending time at McIntosh Middle School,” the district said. “She loves connecting with other retired educators, and always seeks to recruit them as volunteers to help support current students and teachers.”
