NORTH PORT – Sarasota County Schools invites parents and students to learn more about middle and high schools in the area at its upcoming School Showcase.
For area residents, South County Night will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
Students and staff from South County schools will showcase their academic programs and extracurricular activities at the event, according to the district’s Facebook page. They will also be available to answer questions.
The event aims to give parents the opportunity to choose which school their child will attend.
To learn more about School Choice, parents can visit https://sarasotacountyschools.net/departments/schoolchoice/.
