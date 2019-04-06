NORTH PORT — The Woodland Middle School boys track and field team looked to be one of the favorites going into Wednesday’s Sarasota County meet at North Port High School.
They won the championship by 23 1/2 points over runner-up Brookside. The Wildcats scored 95 1/2 points to 72 for Brookside, winning all three relays in the process.
Jaquavious Washington led the Wildcats’ barrage as he won the long jump with an excellent 18-foot-9-inch jump, the 200 in 23.70 and anchoring the 4x100 relay team to victory with a strong leg in 50.10.
“The key for us was working as a team,” said Wildcats head coach Darlene Rossetti. “Working hard in practice and in meets.”
Another standout for the Woodland boys was Jaylon Fulton who won the open 400 in 58.10 and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4 x 400 relay (4:19.60). He also ran on the 4x100 relay and was second in the shot put. Woodland also won the 4x200 relay in 1:44.10. Austin Harrelson won the boys discus for the Wildcats with a 120-foot-4 inch throw.
The Wildcats dominated the sprints, jumping event and relays.
Heron Creek’s boys finished in fourth place with 50 1/2 points. The Patriots’ Trenton Kintigh won the shot put with a strong 42-foot-8-inch effort. Peighton Chambers took second in the long jump for the Patriots with a 17-6 1/4 effort.
The Woodland girls team finished fifth with 50 points and Heron Creek was sixth with 39 1/2 points. Pine View won with 79 points and McIntosh took second with 77.
Rachael Harris led the way for the Heron Creek girls with a first place in the 100 (12.90) and fourth place in the long jump. Her teammate Iris Hanson won the discus with a 92-foot-6-inch toss.
Woodland’s girls didn’t have a first place, but they showed strength in the distance races and the relays. The Wildcats were third in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Katrina Machado was third and Kyra Webb fourth for Woodland in the 1600 meters. Webb also was fifth in the 800 meters. The Wildcats also scored some points in the field events and showed some good depth.
“Our girls haven been bothered by some injuries,” Rossetti said.
The Sarasota County middle school golf season begins Thursday. Woodland and Brookside will be at Pine View and Heron Creek and Sarasota will be at McIntosh. Regular season matches will start around 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.