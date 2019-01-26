NORTH PORT — Woodland’s boys basketball team will have the third seed in the Sarasota County middle school playoffs which will start Tuesday. The Wildcats will take on host and second-seed Brookside at 6 p.m.
Brookside topped the Wildcats 33-28 on Wednesday evening in the final regular season game. Woodland ended up 6-2 for the regular season.
Tinan Becker led the Wildcats with 13 points and Victor Merceran added 8 points. Becker has been the Wildcats’ leading scorer for most of the season and also is a top rebounder.
“We got off to a slow start,” Woodland boys coach Zach Babut said. “We really didn’t play that well and we couldn’t catch up.”
After losing to Booker in the season-opener, the Wildcats won six straight before losing to Brookside.
Heron Creek was beaten by Sarasota 48-43 and lost its chance to make the playoffs, finishing with a 5-3 record. Daylen Platt scored 18 points to lead the Patriots. Trenton Kintigh, a 6-foot-1 player, pulled down 10 rebounds for the Patriots.
“Trenton had a great game,” said Patriots boys coach Conor Guenther. “He played tough and was strong inside. Daylen is only a seventh-grader and should be the best player in the league next season.”
The Patriots led by 11 points at one time but couldn’t hold. They got in foul trouble in the second half and Sarasota went on to the victory.
“We got called for 10 fouls and they (Sarasota) were only called for 3,” Guenther said.
Heron Creek made the playoffs last season, but lost to eventual champion Brookside in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Booker will host Sarasota in the other semifinal contest. The championship game will be
Friday at Booker High School in Sarasota.
Following the basketball season, the boys and girls track and field seasons will begin Feb. 21. The county meet will be April 2 at North Port High School.
