Woodland lauds its eighth-graders

SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA

Jun 6, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYACecelia Aylward delivers the student address for Woodland Middle School at a recent ceremony for its graduating eighth-graders.

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAJoey Adebayo walks the stage shaking hands on May 24 while celebrating graduation from Woodland Middle School in North Port.

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAYarelys Marino receives her middle school certificate recently from Woodland Middle School Principal Cindy J. Hall.

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYABrayden Spain leads the Pledge of Allegiance at Woodland Middle School recently.

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAWoodland Middle School eighth-graders listen during a recent ceremony lauding their accomplishments in middle school.

SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYADavid Wing and the Woodland Middle School Band play during the ceremony lauding eighth-graders from the school.

NORTH PORT - Woodland Middle School hosted its eight grade "Celebration of Completion" at the school gymnasium on Friday, May 24.

For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport
