Woodland

Eighth-grade girls at Woodland Middle School stop by Cinderella’s Closet Friday morning to try on gently-used dresses for their graduation or semi-formal dance. Students were able to choose dresses to take home throughout the school day.

 SUN PHOTO BY VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

NORTH PORT — Woodland Middle School eighth-grade girls tried on gently used dresses throughout the school day Friday, many of them walking away with one for their upcoming graduation or semi- formal dance.

Former Sarasota teacher Christine Mayer hosted Cinderella’s Closet at the school to help lift the financial burden off parents who cannot afford to buy their children a dress for special occasions, and give girls the opportunity to feel good about themselves.

“If we can alleviate some of the hardship for the girls, so that they can have a wonderful experience and not miss their dance because of financial problems, that’s just perfect,” she said. “They may have problems at home, they may have no one to go shopping with them, no money to go shopping with, but we make it happen.”

Many of the girls who sifted through more than 150 dresses displayed on tables chose one to try on, looking to their friends to share their opinions on the color or style.

The girls gave each other compliments, and helped those who hadn’t found a dress search for one. Some of them shared that they were pleased to take a dress home from school.

“I feel grateful because some of the students here can’t really afford anything out of a store, so, here, they can still get stuff and not have to pay for anything,” said Kennedy Campbell, a 14-year-old student.

Meghan Mayer, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at the school and Christine Mayer’s daughter-in-law, invites the girls to stand in front of a mirror and take a better look at their dress.

“You look like a princess,” she tells one of the students.

For Mayer, the event helps minimize the potential embarrassment for low-income students who cannot afford a dress, while improving their self-esteem.

“Just to see the look in their eyes when they look in the mirror and maybe they don’t have very good self-confidence, so we’re in here telling them how pretty they look,” she said. “Some of them don’t have people to tell them that they’re beautiful, so it’s a special thing for them.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments