The Woodland Middle School Bands presented the Advanced Bands End of the Year Concert and Award Night in mid-May at the school cafeteria.
The bands are directed by David Wing.
The WMS Wind Ensemble scored Straight Superior at MPA; as well as the Zero Hour Wildcat Jazz Band.
More photos are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
