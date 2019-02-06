NORTH PORT — It was close but no championship for the Woodland boys basketball team in the finals of the Sarasota County middle school championships Thursday.
The Wildcats lost to top-seeded Booker 26-23 at Booker High School’s gymnasium. Woodland had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but missed a final shot.
“We played well,” said Woodland coach Zach Babut. “We had some good looks but it was just short.”
The Wildcats played better against Booker than the first time they met, when Booker won by eight.
Tinan Becker led the Wildcats with 15 points. Victor Merceran pulled down a lot of rebounds for the Wildcats.
In the semifinals Tuesday, the Wildcats took an intense 47-41 victory over host second-seed Brookside.
Woodland had an advantage in rebounds and got great efforts from Becker and Merceran. Merceran scored 21 points with 8 coming in the final quarter. Becker scored 20 points.
“This was our best game of the season,” Babut said. “It was Victor’s best game overall.
“We started the game with more energy than (last week’s regular-season loss to Brookside). And we knew what to do this time.”
Babut will have 6 players returning for next season.
