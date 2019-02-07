NORTH PORT — All types, breeds and sizes of dogs are expected to be on hand Saturday at the city’s annual Woofstock celebration.
The event, which began last year, will be held at the North Port’s Canine Club Dog Park at 6700 Appomattox Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Events scheduled throughout the day include a demonstration by North Port’s K-9 unit, a lookalike contest — come looking like your dog — and a far-out trick competition.
The K-9 unit from Sarasota Search and Rescue and Peace River Search and Rescue will also perform.
Don’t have a dog? Plenty of adoptable dogs will be on hand.
There is no admission charge, but if attendees want to contribute a can or bag of dog food, it will be sent along to local shelters.
“It’s a great event,” said Laura Ansel with North Port Parks & Recreation Department. “It helps everyone and it’s a lot of fun.”
The city asks that dogs be on a 6-foot leash, be vaccinated and display current tags. Any unruly dogs will be asked to leave the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years of age.
Sponsors of the event are Stella & Chewy and Plaid Pennie Dog Treats.
