NORTH PORT - Work has concluded on the restoration of the Quadricentennial mosaic at Warm Mineral Springs.
The mosaic, depicting the state of Florida, was originally put in place in 1960.
Pearse Kelly, with Splashmosaic, worked on restoring the mural for several months. In many cases, pieces that had been broken over the years had to be reconstructed.
The mosaic greets visitors as they approach the admissions office and gift shop at the springs.
Admission is not required to see the mosaic.
“We’re excited that this significant piece of local history will be preserved for decades and generations to come,” North Port Parks & Recreation Communications and Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel said.
Kelly has had training in both classical and modern mosaic at the studios of Laurel True in California and Luciana Notturni in Ravenna, Italy.
He has completed mosaic restoration on several local pieces, including the Mable Ringling Fountain in Sarasota.
Several years ago he restored the mosaic seahorses that are part of the 60-year-old Beachcomber Resort.
Warm Mineral Springs is a National Historic Landmark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.