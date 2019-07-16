SARASOTA — A man is recovering at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Center after he said he was bit by a rattlesnake over the weekend in North Port.
Earl Hjertsdedt said it happened in West Villages just outside of the new Atlanta Braves spring training stadium at about 10 a.m. Saturday
There was no rattle and no warning.
“I was kind of panicking, 'I got bit, I got bit,'" Hjertsdedt said.
It was the last thing Earl Hjertsdedt was expecting as he worked to build a fence in the marsh just outside of CoolToday Park. The shrubs were chest-high.
“It felt like, literally like a bat hitting my leg and I looked down and started hearing the sound of the rattlesnake," Hjertsdedt said.
Excruciating pain hit next and everything went numb, he said.
“The pain was something I haven’t felt, ever," Hjertsdedt said. "So my main goal was just to get out of there.”
His co-worker rushed him to an emergency room, but they told Hjertsdedt they haven’t seen a snake bite like this in at least seven years and they didn’t have enough anti-venom to help him.
“If there is a true envenomation, most patients will get either four or six vials up front," said Jeremy Lund, toxicology clinical pharmacy specialist for Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The first hospital had 12 vials, but it still wasn’t enough to even stop the swelling, so they rushed Hjertsdedt to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
“In the last one week, we’ve had two envenomations come in, so it seems like something is going on out there," Lund said. "Maybe it’s the heat, maybe it’s the reproductive cycle of the snakes that’s making them kind of more angsty to get out there and envenomate, but we’ve also heard some reports of more snakes on the Legacy Trail as well.”
Only one fang sunk into Hjertsdedt’s leg, but he needed an emergency surgery to save it.
“If there was both fangs, I don’t even want to think about what could’ve happened," Hjertsdedt said. "Because one fang did a lot of damage.”
“Your normal pressure is 10-30%, his pressure was all the way up to 60%,” his wife, Diana Hjertsdedt said.
She’s pregnant and due any day now and she can finally breathe a sigh of relief that her husband is stable, but they say his future is still uncertain.
“This journey is just beginning," Hjertsdedt said. "I have a feeling this is really going to impact my future. But I have the right support system to help me through.”
So how can you make sure you protect yourself from these bites? The experts recommend you wear boots and long pants while in high shrubs. They also say you should keep your eyes peeled on the ground you walk on when hiking or in any high shrubs and listen for the rattlesnakes.
This case is unique, but rattlesnakes will typically rattle to warn you first, then attack as a defense, experts said.
Taylor Torregano is a journalist with Sun news partner WWSB, ABC-7, in Sarasota
