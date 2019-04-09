NORTH PORT — Seeking information on the risks posed to your children by internet use?
North Port Police Department’s cyber security experts are holding two informational sessions to help you combat the dangers the internet can pose.
There is no charge for the 90-minute sessions, which will be held at the Morgan Family Community Center.
“There are so many social meeting apps out there,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the police department. “And now many of them have a ‘chat’ application in them. The dangers are significant.”
Taylor said two of the police departments’ cyber experts, Detective Lee Williams and Commander Mike Laden, will be on hand at the meetings.
“These two individuals spend their time fighting cyber crime.” he said. “Detective Wallace has been through cyber security training with the FBI.”
Taylor said “chat” features in apps often end up with juveniles being asked for photos. Or worse.
“What it boils down to is that you cannot be too cautious or too careful.”
The sessions are for adults, he said.
“We want to teach people about what they need to watch for.”
The identical workshops will be held on Wednesday, April 10, and Wednesday, April 24. They begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.