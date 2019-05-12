NORTH PORT - The SKY Family YMCA has received a grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation to provide all second-grade students from Sarasota and Charlotte County schools lessons on how to swim.

The North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice YMCA's were able to serve more than 530 children with swim lessons this school year.

During the free program, children were taught basic swim techniques, boating and water safety, as well as survival skills during their lessons.

