NORTH PORT — Shannon Staub Public Library hosts Yak and Yarn from 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday morning.

The free program is geared toward those interested in socializing, sharing and discussing their current knitting, crocheting and needlepoint projects, or any project which may incorporate yarn, as well as sharing tips and creative ideas.

All levels are welcome to participate for a morning filled with fun and conversation.

For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/northport

SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

