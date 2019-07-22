North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.