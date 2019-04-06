NORTH PORT — Close games were the norm in the North Port Little League’s major division Tuesday night at the Atwater Community Park.
The Rays edged the Red Sox 5-4 while the Yankees upset the Blue Jays 10-9 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Yankees, 2-5, trailed 8-1 at one point, but only trailed 9-8 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Canon Laughlin belted a single into center field with no outs to drive in the winning run.
Nik Posilovich and Canon Laughlin pitched for the Yankees. The winners had six hits and used eight walks to rally for their victory.
“We just played with passion,” said Yankees manager Bryan Fischer. “We just played hard and didn’t quit.”
The Rays (6-2) trailed the Red Sox 3-0 before rallying for a 4-3 lead. They scored the eventual winning run when Dom Poole singled to bring in Jacob Lambert. Lambert doubled and went to third on a fielders choice by Dwon Stellwag.
Gerado Santana was the starting pitcher for the Rays, going three innings. Poole pitched the next three innings. Rocco Valentine, Stellwag and Brock Mars each had two hits for the Rays.
“We hit the ball well and we came back after trailing early,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine.
The Red Sox (2-7) had Mason Allen and Jamin Budda pitch for them.
In middle school action Tuesday night at the park Imagine School North Port (3-5-1) lost to visiting Bradenton Christian 4-3. The visitors led 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but the Sharks scored twice and almost pulled the game out.
“We need to hit the ball better,” said Sharks head coach Clay Call. “We came out flat and we need more energy.”
Imagine School of North Port will play in the ODA tournament Monday and Tuesday in Sarasota.
