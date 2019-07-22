NORTH PORT - The SKY Family YMCA sent a news release Friday night wanting to "clarify" some information on the closing of the North Port pool.
The YMCA and city seemed to both be deflecting blame for the closing, initially.
In their statement, the YMCA tries to give some nuance to the situation about the 50-year-old swimming pool at Dallas White Park.
For the last two years, SKY Family YMCA has operated it; prior to that, it was operated by the Charlotte County YMCA.
Erin Chokr, director of Marketing and Communications for SKY Family YMCA, noted the city has been told by Sarasota County inspectors for at least a decade that "the circulation in the pool was not in compliance with their standard."
The city and county had OK'd time to "develop a long-term solution to this problem."
A June 22 pool inspection by the county ended with them giving notice that "the circulation issue needed to be resolved within 90 days or they would close the pool," Chokr said in the news release, noting the contract between The SKY Family YMCA and North Port "obligates the YMCA for repairs that do not exceed $5,000."
"This repair would exceed several hundred thousand dollars and is the responsibility of (North Port)," the news release said.
The City Commission voted 4-1 to not spend any more cash on the pool at a July 9 meeting.
"In this meeting, it was stated that the pool would be open until the Health Department, Sarasota County or city of North Port decided the pool was no longer operable. The YMCA has never expressed shutting down the pool and was committed to operating the pool," the news release stated. "On July 16, (North Port) staff conducted an inspection of the pool and informed representatives of the Y that they were closing the pool."
The news release notes the "commitment of The SKY Family YMCA to North Port hasn't changed."
"We are still there to support the families and children in any way we possibly can," the news release stated. "We are still committed to teach children to swim and be water safe, even without the use of the Dallas White Pool, we will find a way to keep moving forward and be there for the North Port community."
The city is looking to create a possible public-private partnership for the Dallas White Park campus, including the Al Goll child care facility run by the YMCA that has been set to close Sept. 30 along with the pool, art center and other buildings at the property.
The deadline for staff to give ideas to the North Port City Commission on the P3 ideas is November.
