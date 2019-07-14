NORTH PORT - It's not been a good month for the YMCA and its relationship in the city of North Port.
First, the city received a letter stating the SKY Family YMCA would no longer use the Al Goll Building in Dallas White Park for child care programs in Dallas White Park.
The building, YMCA officials stated in the letter to City Manager Pete Lear, was substandard.
As of right now, the facility's last day for its 50 children and their families is Sept. 30.
Then, at the June 9 City Commission meeting, the city commission decided to stop funding upgrades to the aging North Port Pool in the same park.
The pool, built in 1960, needed an estimated $400,000 in repairs to meet county health standards. The YMCA runs its programs at the pool.
"We took two shots last week," SKY Family YMCA CEO and interim President Gordon Echtenkamp said Friday. "Frankly, I am very anxious about our ongoing ability to serve North Port."
The organization is actively seeking partners to come forward and help them set new venues for both child care and swimming.
Echtenkamp said the City Commission "probably made two good decisions" to walk away from both facilities.
"They were concerned about the money it was going to cost," he said.
Repairs to keep the pool operating were around $400,000, he noted.
He said the YMCA put an estimated $125,000 into the pool to keep it open "but they said it was nearing the end of its life."
He said he is hopeful the organization can find a facility to house the child care operation.
"But I believe finding a pool to use is unlikely."
"Serving North Port is very important to us," he said. "We need partners. It was a tough week." Email: thomas.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.