By Scott Lawson and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
North Port Sun
NORTH PORT — The SKY Family YMCA informed North Port Monday it will be closing its child care facility in the city.
In a letter hand-delivered to North Port City Manager Pete Lear, SKY Family YMCA officials expressed their commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a “long-term partner.”
However, it said, “because the city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility in which we provide child care services in Dallas White Park, we will no longer continue to provide programming in a facility that falls far below generally accepted industry standards.”
The letter stated the facility would close Sept. 30. Parents found out Monday.
The YMCA facilities at Dallas White Park were the topic of a long discussion at a City Commission meeting May 28. City officials suggested a public-private-partnership assist with improvements to the nonprofit group.
“Each occasion, the City took a position to provide for improved facilities only as part of the long-term planning of the Park without providing funds for current renovations,” the letter states. “Unfortunately for children utilizing the facility today, this decision does nothing to improve their experiences.”
The city responded Monday afternoon, agreeing the child care facility was lacking, but “not unsafe.”
“The building itself, which is owned by the City of North Port, was initially utilized as a fitness center (under an interlocal agreement with Sarasota County) with child care as part of its amenities,” the city stated in a news release. “It has since evolved into a full child care facility run by the YMCA, which the building was not originally built or designed for.”
About 50 families use the child care facility at the North Port YMCA. Sky Family YMCA oversees programs in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood, as well as North Port and Venice.
The issue is now on the July 9 City Commission agenda with the news release stating the city “hopes there could be room for negotiation to come up with a mutually agreeable, viable solution for our community and the children that live in it.”
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said the YMCA tends to rely on philanthropists in other areas when it comes to its facilities.
“We don’t have that type of philanthropy in North Port,” Luke said. “(The YMCA keeps) coming in and wanting the city to so something. That’s one nonprofit and the city gets money from all taxpayers. You can’t donate to one over all of the others.”
But she knows dozens of families will be impacted.
“Those families are going to have to find other child care. There is probably a panic to most of them.”
