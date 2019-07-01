NScity053019t.jpg

SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON The Al Goll Center run by the North Port YMCA on Sam Shapos Way in North Port is used as a daycare facility for North Port and other area children.

NORTH PORT - The SKY Family YMCA informed North Port officials Monday they will be closing its child care facility in the city. 

In a letter hand-delivered to North Port City Manager Pete Lear, SKY Family YMCA officials expressed their commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a "long-term partner."

However, it said, "because the city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility in which we provide child care services in Dallas White Park, we will no longer continue to provide programming in a facility that falls far below generally accepted industry standards."

It told city officials it will close the facility Sept. 30 and is informing parents of kids enrolled there on Monday.

"This under-served community has demonstrated the program is vital to the working families in the area," the letter states. "The YMCA Board of Directors has been committed to this service as evidenced by the annual operating subsidy from the Y which exceeds $100,000 to offset the state funding, philanthropic support and payments from families."

But the facility itself is problematic, SKY Family officials said.

"We are all well-aware the facility itself is sub-standard. Over these two years, the Board of the YMCA continued to support the program with the operating subsidy but has believed the city would provide support to upgrade the city-owned facility to deliver an acceptable learning environment for the children."

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments