NORTH PORT - The SKY Family YMCA informed North Port officials Monday they will be closing its child care facility in the city.
In a letter hand-delivered to North Port City Manager Pete Lear, SKY Family YMCA officials expressed their commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a "long-term partner."
However, it said, "because the city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility in which we provide child care services in Dallas White Park, we will no longer continue to provide programming in a facility that falls far below generally accepted industry standards."
It told city officials it will close the facility Sept. 30 and is informing parents of kids enrolled there on Monday.
"This under-served community has demonstrated the program is vital to the working families in the area," the letter states. "The YMCA Board of Directors has been committed to this service as evidenced by the annual operating subsidy from the Y which exceeds $100,000 to offset the state funding, philanthropic support and payments from families."
But the facility itself is problematic, SKY Family officials said.
"We are all well-aware the facility itself is sub-standard. Over these two years, the Board of the YMCA continued to support the program with the operating subsidy but has believed the city would provide support to upgrade the city-owned facility to deliver an acceptable learning environment for the children."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.