By Scott Lawson and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
North Port Sun
NORTH PORT — The SKY Family YMCA informed North Port officials Monday it will be closing its child care facility in the city.
In a letter hand-delivered to North Port City Manager Pete Lear, SKY Family YMCA officials expressed their commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a “long-term partner.”
However, it said, “because the city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility in which we provide child care services in Dallas White Park, we will no longer continue to provide programming in a facility that falls far below generally accepted industry standards.”
It told city officials it will close the facility Sept. 30 and would inform parents of kids enrolled there on Monday.
The YMCA facilities at Dallas White Park were the topic of a long discussion at a City Commission meeting May 28. City officials suggested a public-private-partnership to assist with improvements to the nonprofit group.
In its letter, the SKY Family YMCA acknowledged the concept of the P3 and said it is one the YMCA is “interested in investigating.” It said it has presented its case to North Port officials several times to find funds to improve that facility.
“Each occasion, the City took a position to provide for improved facilities only as part of the long-term planning of the Park without providing funds for current renovations,” the letter states. “Unfortunately for children utilizing the facility today, this decision does nothing to improve their experiences.”
The city responded Monday afternoon, agreeing the child care facility was lacking, but “not unsafe.”
“The building itself, which is owned by the City of North Port, was initially utilized as a fitness center (under an interlocal agreement with Sarasota County) with child care as part of its amenities,” the city stated in a news release. “It has since evolved into a full child care facility run by the YMCA, which the building was not originally built or designed for.”
But the P3 concept is one the city is still pursuing, the news release states — noting officials asked staff to come up with a plan within six months for a public-private-partnership for the Al Goll Center — where the child care facility is — along with the pool, North Port Art Center, the Clothes Closet and rest of the Dallas White Park campus. The deadline for plans is November and is “a directive the city is actively working on.”
About 50 families use the child care facility at the North Port YMCA.
“This under-served community has demonstrated the program is vital to the working families in the area,” the SKY Family YMCA letter states. “The YMCA Board of Directors has been committed to this service as evidenced by the annual operating subsidy from the Y which exceeds $100,000 to offset the state funding, philanthropic support and payments from families.”
But the facility itself is problematic, SKY Family officials said.
“We are all well aware the facility itself is sub-standard. Over these two years, the Board of the YMCA continued to support the program with the operating subsidy but has believed the city would provide support to upgrade the city-owned facility to deliver an acceptable learning environment for the children.”
Impacted families are also on the minds of North Port officials, the city stated in its news release.
“The city wants to support families who need this service and were (and are) in the process of addressing the needs,” the city news release states.
It notes the YMCA situation is now on the July 9 City Commission agenda with the news release stating the city “hopes there could be room for negotiation to come up with a mutually agreeable, viable solution for our community and the children that live in it.”
North Port Mayor Christopher Hanks said SKY and North Port have had a great relationship for years.
“They are looking for new facilities and the city of North Port is looking at a master plan for that (area),” he said, referring to the Dallas White Park campus.
He urged families involved to “hang in there.”
“There’s a lot of good things coming,” Hanks said. “We’re actively working on that area with that community... I expect these families are going to have some more things to do in this area.”
Some families affected were finding out as they picked up their children Monday.
Tiana Zarbano has brought her son Ty Condrey, 5, to the day care since he was an infant, along with her daughter, Piper Condrey, 2, who began attending the center soon after she was born.
Zarbano said she worries the sudden change may affect her young children.
“The main thing is the kids, you know, these kids have been coming here and they’re stable and now we have to uproot them and put them in other places with people they don’t know,” Zarbano said. “That’s not something I like to do. I like stability for my kids.”
Dan Reigle walked out of the day care Monday afternoon carrying his grandson Luke Perez. Reigle said his daughter enrolled the baby at the center because it was affordable, and noted that she was pleased with the service.
“She said the people take care of him really well,” Reigle said. “And he seems to do well here.”
North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell noted the building is city-owned, “not the most conducive or aesthetic pleasing” but is safe.
“The decision to renovate vs building something new takes time and resources,” McDowell stated in an email. “Especially when government and taxpayers money is involved. I wish the YMCA the best in their search for a better location.”
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said the YMCA tends to rely on philanthropists in other areas when it comes to its facilities.
“We don’t have that type of philanthropy in North Port,” Luke said. “(The YMCA keeps) coming in and wanting the city to so something. That’s one nonprofit and the city gets money from all taxpayers. You can’t donated to one over all of the others.”
Luke said she is hopeful for a P-3 investment in the near future for that area. And she also stressed the fact there is no end to the five-decade relationship between the YMCA and North Port.
“There is room for partnership as the letter claimed for the future,” she said. “It is their decision to not carry on with the child care, not ours.”
But she knows dozens of families will be impacted.
“Those families are going to have to find other child care. There is probably a panic to most of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.