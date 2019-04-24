As part of National ParkRX Day and National Park Week, which runs from April 20 through April 28, the city of North Port along with North Port Yoga + Wellness, the event “Yoga at the Garden,” a free one-hour yoga practice at the Garden of the Five Senses, on Saturday.
