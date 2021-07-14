NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Department will test their strength at a fundraiser to benefit local schools on Aug. 5.
After a game of tug of war, the loser’s chief or captain will get dunked in a dunk tank at CoolToday Park.
The event is part of a festival hosted by the North Port Young Professionals club.
“We’re doing this fundraiser to help with costs of back to school items,” said Meghan Houser, President of the North Port Young Professionals organization. “We know last year was a very tough and different year for students, teachers and parents. The proceeds will help with uniforms, school supplies and items for teachers. We want to make it easier on kids and families this year.”
The festival will offer food, fun and games, including a rock climbing wall, bounce houses, face painting and a dunk tank.
“We will have ‘nonprofit village’ for families to come and learn about resources available to help that they might not have known about,” Houser said. “And a vendor area with include local businesses and community groups.”
Kona Ice of Venice will have cool treats available for purchase.
Several bands will perform throughout the day including local rock star Champ Jaxon and Biscayne will be the closing band.
The festival is free to enter, and tickets will be available to purchase for the bounce houses, food and drinks.
“The Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park will have food available for sale,” Houser said.
There will also be a misting booth to help with the August heat, and swag bags will be given to the first 250 people filled with items from local businesses.
“We really think the tug of war between the police and fire departments is going to be a big hit,” Houser said. “We are expecting people to really enjoy that and we hope to make it an annual thing.”
Volunteers are needed to work the bounce houses and all volunteers get a free NPYP T-shirt.
The fundraiser will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Angie Omicioli, President of PTO at Lamarque Elementary is helping to organize the festival.
“Almost all of the elementary schools in the county are uniform-required schools, and families with children in Title 1 schools have a lower income bracket so the money will go toward uniform scholarships,” Omicioli said. “There will be a bin at the event to donate gently used uniforms.”
Omicioli said she is going to work specifically with each school to determine where help is needed most.
“We want to reach out to every school, she said. “It could be something as simple as funding school supplies or playground equipment, it will vary for each one.”
Houser said the event would not be possible without the help of Omicioli.
“This wouldn’t happen without Angie and several members of the NPYP. We’re very excited about this. We hope to make it an annual event.”
For more information, search for the North Port Young Professionals on Facebook.
