The Imagine School Young Marines, under the supervision of Steve Black, and the direction of elementary teacher Susan Moravec, are conducting their fourth annual Summer Reading Camp on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this and next week, at the elementary campus.

More than 50 campers are signed up and approximately 30 Young Marines are volunteering their time to assist with the camp.

SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments