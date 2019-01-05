NORTH PORT — A Youth Council is returning to North Port.
North Port Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to establish the council, which is designed to allow youth in the city to have a voice in matters affecting the community.
A similar board was abolished back in 2011.
During the recent general election campaign, the concept received renewed attention as a way of getting youth more involved with North Port’s present — and future.
A lengthy discussion during the North Port City Commission special meeting on Thursday afternoon revolved around representation criteria.
“If you’re a member from a school and then transfer, what happens?” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell asked. “We need to clearly define that.”
Mayor Chris Hanks asked if members of the Youth Council could be students residing outside of North Port, but attending city schools.
“The regulations now read they must be residents of North Port. We don’t want to exclude anyone, do we?” he asked.
“I am so glad we are getting this done,” Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said. “We need to serve our youth.”
The establishment of the youth council will receive a second reading at the commission meeting on Jan. 22.
The North Port City Commission meets on Monday in a workshop to discuss the future of Warm Mineral Springs. That meeting is at 9 a.m. It has a regular meeting that starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
