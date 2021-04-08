Police lights

NORTH PORT — A minor was hurt in a two-car crash Thursday morning on North Cranberry Boulevard. 

North Port police had few details about the crash, but said the child was airlifted by helicopter for treatment at a hospital trauma unit.

The crash happened at about 7:54 a.m. at Alesio Avenue and North Cranberry, a few blocks north of Price Boulevard. The road was shut down in both directions as emergency workers and police were on the scene. 

