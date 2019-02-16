NORTH PORT — The North Port Youth Athletic Club spring tackle and cheerleading football season is almost upon us.
Kids can sign up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays sat the George Mullens Center football field at 4946 City Center Blvd. Youths can also sign up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays at the same location.
Youths can also sign up on line at leaguelineup.com/npyac.
“We have more than 100 kids signed up so far,” said Bart Dixon of the NPYAC. “That’s more than enough. We’ll probably have four teams competing; Junior Varsity, Pee Wee, Junior Pee Wee and Mitey Mites.
“If we can sign up more kids, we could have five or six teams.”
A total of 12 Peace River Conference teams have signed up for the spring season so far. Its start date is not set, yet. Officials are looking at a Saturday in early March.
“There won’t be any playoffs in the spring,” said Dixon. “The main purpose of the spring season is to get the players ready for the fall season (Pop Warner).”
Last fall, North Port’s Mustangs Pop Warner junior pee wee and junior varsity tackle teams made the Peace River Conference Division 2 semifinals before being eliminated. The Mustangs had teams in every division except the varsity division, and hope to do as least as well this coming fall.
