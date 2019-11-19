SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board has selected a new chair and vice chair for the 2019-20 school year.
Caroline Zucker, who served as vice chair this past year, was selected for the position of chair. Zucker will be taking the reins from the current chair, Jane Goodwin.
Zucker has announced she is planning to retire. She plans to finish out her term, which ends November 2020.
Zucker’s nomination was approved in a 4-1 vote, with School Board member Bridget Ziegler dissenting.
School Board member Shirley Brown will fill Zucker’s position. Board member Eric Robinson was also nominated to serve as vice chair, but failed to get the majority’s support.
Brown’s nomination was approved in a 3-2 vote, with School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler dissenting.
Zucker has served more than 17 years on the Sarasota County School Board. She served from 1992-2000, and then came back in 2006, and has had a seat on the board ever since. She has served as chair in 1996, 2000, 2009 and 2012. She was elected three times to represent District 24 (Charlotte and Sarasota counties) on the Florida School Board Association’s Board of Directors.
She is the former president of the Florida School Board Association and past president of the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards.
