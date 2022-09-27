Buccaneers Panthers Football

One more ride for the old gang? One more shot at a Super Bowl and glory? What’s it going to take for the Bucs and Tom Brady to convince Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and rescue a season?

 AP FILE PHOTO

TAMPA — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes but, for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again.

Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle.


