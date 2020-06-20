Like most of us, I have been following the CDC guidelines to stay safe and healthy by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing of 6 feet.
We folks with hearing loss cannot hear at 6 feet away. So, we hope no one wants to have a conversation with us at the grocery store.
The masks do not help in that area either. Most of us with hearing loss need to read lips.
The masks are a pain to those of us who wear hearing devices. We try to stretch the elastic bands over the ears to secure the mask. These elastic bands interfere with the tubing in hearing aids and with the devices themselves.
When I pull the elastic bands over my cochlear implants, the implants fall off and the elastic bands get raveled in my hair. There I am with the implants on the floor – not daring to move my feet for fear of stepping on them and with the mask on top of my head.
Not to mention being totally deaf at the same time.
Thankfully, there are ways to avoid these problems.
Take great care when removing or putting on the mask. If the hearing devices are not on the floor, feel to check if they are still on the ears
Or somewhere on the head.
We folks with hearing loss need the equipment to help us hear the best we can. And, it is expensive as well as inconvenient to lose it.
To help with wearing masks with hearing devices, there are options available.
We can avoid the masks with the elastic bands.
We can use the ones with ties.
Or how about a headband? We can sew buttons on the headband a few inches apart and wear the headband with the buttons in the back. We can then stretch the elastic bands or ties over the buttons to keep the mask in place.
Most ball caps have a button on the top of them. We can stretch the elastic bands over that button to secure the mask.
Another option is to wear a scarf as a mask. For further protection, we can add additional material — sort of like a filter — between the nose and mouth and the scarf.
Yet another option is to wear nylon fabric over the mask — think stockings. However, we run the risk of looking like a bank robber...
A variety of mask extenders and masks with ties are available online. They are reasonably priced and would reduce the concerns of loss of equipment or tangling in the hair.
Let us take care of ourselves and our equipment.
You do not have to face hearing loss alone. Please contact the local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America where you will find education, information, support and advocacy from the members and peer mentors.
For further information, please go to hlas.org or call 941-244-0452.
Please note all events and meetings are cancelled through the end of the year. Our priority is to protect our members from the COVID-19.
However, you can still attend meetings and seminars via Zoom.
