North Port Little League 9-10 and 11-year old All Stars begin District 16 action Saturday at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. Both teams will take on Venice at 9:30 a.m.
Venice traditionally has strong teams at all levels and this year probably is the same.
“They’re a very talented team,” North Port 11-year old manager Matt Valentine said of Venice. “The key for us will be pitching and timely hitting. We have to be at the top of our game.”
North Port’s 11-year old team should have strong pitching with Gerado Santana and Caden Racean. Ty Murray also could do some pitching duties.
“We’ve been practicing general things like pitching, hitting and defense,” said Valentine.
Valentine managed the Rays to second place in the major division this past season. Four members of the Rays are on the 11-year-old All Stars, while one player of the city champion Tigers is on the 11-age division team.
The 9-10 All Stars are managed by Matt Mitchell, who was the Blue Jays’ manager this past season. In 2018, he led the Blue Jays to the North Port city major division championship.
Maxwell Allen, Max Bumgarner and Clan Stephens should see most of the 9-10 All Stars’ pitching duties.
“We’ve been working hard and are getting ready for the tournament,” said Mitchell.
The 10-12 North Port All Stars will begin tournament action at 6:30 p.m. June 24 against Englewood. Tigers manager Dave Santimauro is the manager of the 10-12 All Stars. The 10-12 All Stars have already started their practices. All three of the All Star tournaments are double-elimination affairs.
