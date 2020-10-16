The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shawn Henry Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Jack Bowen, 56, 1700 block of NW Eucalpytus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Raymond Desjardin, 51, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

John Spencer Howell, 24, 300 block of Darwin Road, Venice.  Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of drug equipment, destroying evidence. Bond: $3,620.

Steven Quanel Martinez Jr., 24, 1000 Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $16,500.

Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 55, of the 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court on a charge of fleeing to elude officers. Bond: $2,500.

Travis Justin Proud, 35, 2600 block of Fred Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Lee David Manning Smith, 36, 500 Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, larceny. Bond: none.

Mark Durkin Williams, 2300 block of Melrose Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.

Gene Mathew Cazeau, 25, 800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl). Bond: $1,500.


Timothy James O'Hare, 55, 2300 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

 The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Joshua Gregory Powenski, 35, 100 block of Bay St., Osprey. Charge: firing a weapon from a vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adam Michael McCarthy, 33, 100 block of Pinehurst, Rotonda. Charge: obstruction-tampering in a first-degree felony proceeding, resisting an officer. Bond: $20,500.  

Mariana Araujobeloni, 21, 5400 block of Altoona St., Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120. 

Michael Christopher Wessels, 50, 4500 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, obstruction of justice. Bond: $2,000.

Nicholas Grosskopf, 21, 1600 block of Still River Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, Harwich Court, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

