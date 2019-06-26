By ANSLEY MORA
Guest Writer
Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center partnered with Blake Medical Center to welcome 10 local high school students who are interested in becoming nursing professionals during a nursing careers camp held June 4-6.
Students came from Venice High (two students), Imagine School at North Port (three students), and one each from four schools: Palmetto High, Riverview High, Manatee School for the Arts and Sarasota High.
The participants had three jam-packed days of guest speakers, hands-on activities, hospital tours and discussions about financial aid, college options and the wide variety of nursing careers.
GSAHEC’s Director of Student Programs Joan Dixon and summer intern Kim Nguyen designed the program to provide high school students interested in nursing careers with a rare and unique opportunity to explore a variety of sub-specialties in partnership with BMC’s nursing educators Kathryn Gleeson and Ashley Whidden.
One participant said, “As a result of this experience, I am more likely to consider nursing as a career choice, because they spend more time with patients, there is a wide variety of different specialties, and the job is very interesting. Nurses seem to be a great, positive impact on patients and people.”
Nguyen, who learned during the first week of her internship that she had been accepted into University of Florida’s nursing program, used the opportunity to complete her required college health disparities’ internship and learn more about working with medically underserved patients. After completing her internship, Nguyen will enter nursing school with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
“The Nursing Careers Camp is a great opportunity for high school students to be exposed to the medical setting,” Nguyen said. “This early exposure is extremely important for students who are exploring their career choices. When I was in high school, such programs allowed me to become interested in becoming a nurse. Now that I’m a nursing student at UF, this internship has allowed me to become exposed to a different aspect of health care that I might not think about in a clinical setting: health education.
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to learn about health disparities because my own family is impacted by them. I will incorporate this knowledge in my practice as a nurse.”
GSAHEC wishes Ms. Nguyen success and endless possibilities while she pursues her bachelor’s in nursing at the University of Florida. Gulfcoast South AHEC envisions healthy communities where every person has access to quality care in our region. Our mission is to provide health education that improves the well-being of the communities we serve.
To learn more about Gulfcoast South AHEC, call 941-361-6602 or visit: gsahec.org.
