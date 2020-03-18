VENICE — Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered mandatory screenings to limit visits to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Now he’s taken that a step further, banning all visits to nursing homes, in particular, for 30 days. The time frame could be extended.
Taking a lead from President Trump’s weekend call to restrict nursing home access, DeSantis issued a new executive order Sunday via Jared Moskowitz, with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to place on hold a number of state rules for the “particular purpose of prohibiting all individuals from visiting (such) facilities within the State of Florida.”
The Trump and DeSantis orders apply to all facilities accepting Medicaid or Medicare, which is nearly all of them, say health officials. Very few facilities are entirely private pay.
There are exceptions to the directives, including family members, friends and visiting residents in end-of-life situations; hospice or palliative care providers working in those situations; individuals providing necessary health care to a nursing home resident, facility staff and residents; and court-ordered attorneys and representatives of federal or state government conducting official business.
“The first thing to understand is these guidelines only apply to nursing homes, not ALFs,” said Kristen Knapp, spokesperson for the Florida Health Care Association, which represents most of the ALFs and nursing homes in Florida.
“It also emphasizes that removing residents from nursing homes must be discouraged. If they want to take them out, well, you are putting them at risk of exposure. It could really put them in jeopardy.”
There was some concern also raised during a teleconference on Monday between nursing home executives and state regulatory officials about individuals who insist they must see their spouse — for example, to provide additional care that the nursing home isn’t providing.
“We talked about that at length” Knapp said. “It (the executive order) does say anyone proving necessary health care (can enter after screening). So, an individual who may provide that additional and necessary healthcare could fall into that category. He or she would need to have a conversation with the administration at that facility. And that person, whether it’s a spouse or home health care aide, would be subject to screening.”
“We thank Gov. Ron DeSantis, AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew and Florida’s Division of Emergency Management Director Moskowitz for their support in communicating how critical it is to prevent COVID-19 from entering long term care centers,” Knapp said. “Because of the particular vulnerability of residents, it is essential that anyone who potentially carries the virus does not enter any of our facilities, and we are asking that individuals restrict visitation unless absolutely necessary to help keep our residents and caregivers safe and healthy.”
Gail Chase, chief operations officer of Freedom Senior Management, which owns and operates Jacaranda Trace in Venice and Sarasota Bay Club, said residents and their family members are taking the no-visit directive well.
“No one’s been upset with this at all. They understand this is mandatory from the governor, that we did not impose this on ourselves, and they are being very cooperative,” Chase said.
“We’re trying to set up alternative ways of communication via Skype or FaceTime or whatever the case may be, and doing phone calls to family members on behalf of residents,” she said.
She also updated facility websites and policies so it’s easier for residents and their loved ones to understand what’s going on.
“We’re doing lots of screening, just hunkering down even more. And ‘temping’ (checking for fever) all the staff regularly,” she added.
